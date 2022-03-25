Tata Elxsi gains 5%, hits record high in a weak market

-
ALSO READ
Tata Elxsi rallies 13% to hit new high on strong Q3 results
Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments seen gaining from FTSE indices rejig
Tata group companies outshine the market under N Chandrasekaran
Stock of this Tata Group company has zoomed over 1,100% from March 2020 low
Tata Steel Q3 net profit surges 139% to Rs 9,598 cr, revenue rises 45%
-
Shares of Tata Elxsi moved higher by 5 per cent to a record high level of Rs 7,971.90 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of Tata Group Company surpassed its previous high of Rs 7,949 touched on February 1, 2022.
Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including automotive, media, communications, healthcare, and transportation.
In the past three months, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 45 per cent after the company delivered strong and consistent growth, with 33.2 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and profit after tax (PAT) growth of 43.5 per cent in December quarter (Q3FY22). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.26 per cent during the same period.
While, announcing Q3 results on January 18, 2022, Tata Elxsi’s management said the company is seeing significant growth in the automotive market, with large and strategic deals with both OEMs and suppliers across electric, autonomous, connected and digital, underscoring company’s technology and engineering leadership.
The company has won strategic multi-year large deals this quarter against the best global competitors in all three industries. “We are entering the fourth quarter with the confidence of a strong order book and a healthy deal pipeline across key markets and industries,” it said.
Meanwhile, in February, Tata Investment Corporation Limited, the promoter group company of Tata Elxsi sold 150,000 shares worth of Rs 109 crore of the company. Tata Investment Corporation had sold these shares in open market between February 10, 2022 and February 16, 2022, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers not ascertained immediately.
Analyst at HDFC Securities remain positive on the company’s growth prospects and growth leadership in ER&D (+27/31 per cent revenue/EPS CAGR over FY21-24E), although the risk-reward is unfavourable with growth premium vs. ER&D peers reducing. “The near-term prospects remain strong with FY22E revenue growth expected at 33.6 per cent, which would subsequently normalise to around 26/21 per cent in FY23/24E,” the brokerage firm said in result date.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU