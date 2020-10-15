JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Infosys turns flat after hitting new high post healthy Q2 results
Business Standard

Tata Elxsi surges 5%, hits record high on strong September quarter earnings

The company said it is back to pre-Covid momentum and that it expects this momentum to continue into H2FY21

Topics
Tata Elxsi | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

defaults, NPA, growth, credit, economy, gdp, market, shares, stocks, valuation, growth, profit, loss

Shares of Tata Elxsi rallied 5 per cent and hit a record high of Rs 1,533.55 on the BSE on Thursday after reporting 56 per cent year on year (YoY) growth in profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 110 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2FY21). The company's operational revenues grew 11.5 per cent YoY at Rs 430 crore. On sequential basis, revenues and PBT jumped 7.4 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

The company’s growth was driven by both its key businesses – Embedded Product Design (EPD) and Industrial Design & Visualisation (IDV).

The management said it is seeing some recovery in the automotive market. The company has closed some large deals, including a multi-year deal with a European Tier1 supplier for vehicle electronics and software. The company has also added new automotive customers including a new OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), it said.

“We are going into the second half of FY21 with a strong deal pipeline across geos and verticals, and a significant number of large deals that we are pursuing. We are back to our pre-Covid momentum and expect this momentum to continue into H2 FY21”, said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

At 10:07 am, the stock was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 1,513 on the BSE, as compared to 0.07 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 1 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 10:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.