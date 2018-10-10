Tata Motors investors get Rs 1.25-trn shock after JLR's global sales fall

In its sharpest single-day fall over nearly a decade, the Tata Motors stock dropped 13.4 per cent on Tuesday, to close at Rs 184.25 at the end of trade. Investors who have held on to it since the peak in 2015, when it was trading at Rs 605, are looking at a 70 per cent loss on the holding.

In absolute terms, investors have cumulatively lost about Rs 1.25 trillion in this period. While there were multiple reasons for the Street’s pessimism, the main pain point has been the performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Though the Indian subsidiary is ...