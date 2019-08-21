JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

PVR, TVToday, DEN Networks: Media stocks that can do well in the near-term

Nestle rallies on Nifty inclusion hopes; Indiabulls Housing could make way
Business Standard

Tata Motors, ONGC, YES Bank hit over 5-yr low; ITC, Tata Steel at 2-yr low

Coal India, BHEL, Cummins India, Tata Power, SAIL, Reliance Capital, Wockhardt and CG Power were among 31 stocks from BSE500 index that hit 5-year low.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock market

Shares of Tata Motors, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and YES Bank from the S&P BSE Sensex hit five-year low, while ITC and Tata Steel from the benchmark index touched two-year lows on Wednesday on the back of a slew of negative news flow and slowdown concerns.

Moreover, Coal India, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Cummins India, Tata Power Company, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Reliance Capital, Wockhardt, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and Allahabad Bank were among the 31 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that touched 5-year low in intra-day trade today.

Tata Motors slipped 11 per cent to Rs 110, its lowest level since November 5, 2009. In the past four months, the stock has tanked 53 per cent due to the weakening outlook of Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR's) business risk profile.

Rating agency CARE Ratings, on Monday, downgraded Tata Motors' rating due to subdued operating performance reported by its key subsidiary JLR for FY19 and Q1FY20. CARE believes, the uncertainties revolving around Brexit, geopolitical risks like possibility of tariffs imposition by US government on import of vehicles, slowdown witnessed in China and uncertainties related to diesel powertrain are expected to keep sales volume under pressure in medium term.

YES Bank tanked 8 per cent to Rs 65, its lowest level since March 2014 on Wednesday. In the last three trading sessions, the stock has shed 18 per cent with the latest worry stemming from a disclosure regarding irregularities and unauthorised transactions at CG Power and Industrial Solution, a listed company in which YES Bank holds 12.8 per cent stake.

Shares of ITC down for the third straight trading day, down 2 per cent at Rs 241, its lowest level since January 2017.

According to media report, Parle Products Pvt Ltd, a leading Indian biscuit maker, might lay off up to 10,000 workers as slowing economic growth and falling demand in the rural heartland could cause production cuts. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Last week, FMCG major Britannia Industries’ managing director Varun Berry had raised similar concerns when he had mentioned that consumers were even not ready to buy Rs 5 packs of biscuits. Shares of Britannia Industries hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,302, down 4 per cent in early morning deal today. Thus far in the calendar year 2019, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 26 per cent, against 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ALLAHABAD BANK 32.30 32.05 33.25 09-Oct-18
ANDHRA BANK 18.20 18.15 18.55 16-Aug-19
ASAHI INDIA GLAS 182.30 178.20 185.00 20-Aug-19
B H E L 48.40 47.45 49.70 20-Aug-19
BANK OF INDIA 65.05 64.30 65.60 20-Aug-19
BRITANNIA INDS. 2356.05 2302.00 2372.00 20-Aug-19
CARBORUNDUM UNI. 274.00 273.40 274.10 13-Aug-19
CG POWER & INDU. 11.80 11.80 14.75 20-Aug-19
COAL INDIA 189.30 188.85 193.35 05-Aug-19
CORPORATION BANK 18.40 18.20 18.50 20-Aug-19
CUMMINS INDIA 570.15 566.80 575.75 20-Aug-19
DHANUKA AGRITECH 315.00 314.40 316.15 16-Aug-19
EDELWEISS.FIN. 114.60 110.30 116.15 13-Feb-19
ESSEL PROPACK 84.20 83.05 85.00 28-Nov-18
G M D C 63.05 62.75 64.50 05-Aug-19
GATEWAY DISTR. 96.30 96.25 96.50 13-Aug-19
GAYATRI PROJECTS 122.00 121.85 127.30 20-Aug-19
GENERAL INSURANC 171.75 171.60 175.00 20-Aug-19
GIC HOUSING FIN 176.70 176.30 185.45 20-Aug-19
GUJ ALKALIES 395.95 393.40 405.90 20-Aug-19
H U D C O 32.50 32.50 32.70 19-Aug-19
I O B 9.82 9.81 9.81 20-Aug-19
INDIA CEMENTS 76.00 74.50 74.85 12-Feb-19
INDIAN ENERGY EX 130.05 128.10 133.85 31-Jul-19
INDOSTAR CAPITAL 277.50 274.15 274.65 20-Aug-19
ITC 243.15 241.15 244.20 14-Aug-19
ITI 68.35 68.05 69.40 09-Oct-18
KARNATAKA BANK 75.25 74.75 76.60 20-Aug-19
LA OPALA RG 148.10 144.40 152.00 13-Aug-19
LAK. MACH. WORKS 3742.20 3702.60 3775.00 20-Aug-19
M R P L 47.05 46.50 48.05 20-Aug-19
MAHINDRA CIE 147.25 143.55 147.95 20-Aug-19
MAHINDRA LOGIS. 351.00 350.25 356.55 20-Aug-19
MINDA CORP 75.95 75.65 76.00 20-Aug-19
MOIL 126.00 126.00 127.70 16-Aug-19
NATL. ALUMINIUM 39.30 39.00 39.40 14-Aug-19
NBCC 30.80 30.60 31.40 20-Aug-19
NCC 54.90 54.30 57.60 20-Aug-19
NEW INDIA ASSURA 106.90 106.60 109.10 20-Aug-19
NLC INDIA 54.55 53.90 54.20 06-Aug-19
NMDC 86.70 86.10 86.45 06-Dec-18
NOCIL 78.20 77.60 79.65 20-Aug-19
O N G C 120.75 119.70 124.45 20-Aug-19
OIL INDIA 144.80 144.70 147.20 13-Aug-19
ORACLE FIN.SERV. 2862.65 2862.65 2941.00 19-Aug-19
PARAG MILK FOODS 149.40 148.15 160.20 20-Aug-19
PC JEWELLER 30.65 30.65 32.10 08-Aug-19
R C F 41.75 41.65 43.30 16-Aug-19
RAYMOND 574.50 568.40 593.55 09-Oct-18
REL. COMM. 1.08 1.08 1.10 26-Jun-19
RELIANCE CAPITAL 40.30 39.75 41.45 20-Aug-19
S A I L 32.00 31.75 34.35 20-Aug-19
SOUTH IND.BANK 11.05 11.03 11.32 20-Aug-19
SREI INFRA. FIN. 10.71 10.52 10.60 16-Aug-19
STERLITE TECH. 130.80 130.40 132.60 20-Aug-19
TATA MOTORS 111.75 109.55 116.40 07-Aug-19
TATA MOTORS-DVR 52.90 52.10 53.60 07-Aug-19
TATA POWER CO. 52.60 52.35 54.05 16-Aug-19
TATA STEEL 343.65 341.80 345.50 13-Aug-19
TIME TECHNOPLAST 60.80 59.50 61.25 20-Aug-19
TV18 BROADCAST 19.50 19.40 19.60 05-Aug-19
UCO BANK 15.15 15.10 15.30 16-Aug-19
UNION BANK (I) 60.20 59.50 61.40 20-Aug-19
WELSPUN INDIA 47.50 41.00 45.55 16-Aug-19
WOCKHARDT 256.90 255.00 273.35 20-Aug-19
YES BANK 65.65 65.30 70.50 14-Aug-19


First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU