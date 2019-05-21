Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Jet Airways and DLF top stocks to watch today

At 07:29 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 21 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 11,886, indicating a positive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported a 47 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the Indian automaker struggled to sell its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars in key markets like China, and was also hit by a broader economic slowdown at home.

BPCL: BPCL posted a 16 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 3,125 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2019. The company's gross refining margin came in at $4.58 per barrel for the full financial year as against $6.85 in the last fiscal.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported an increase of 70 per cent in its net profit for March quarter of FY19, helped by inventory gain and rupee appreciation that offset a dip in refinery margins.

Earnings today: As many as 97 companies are slated to declare their March quarter results today. Some of the prominent names include Tech Mahindra, Bharat Financial, Bosch, Cochin Shipyard, DLF and Jindal Steel and Power.

Jet Airways: A high-level meeting is learnt to have been fixed between the Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways on May 23 in a bid to revive Jet Airways. Top executives of State Bank of India (SBI) will be present at the meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi, said a Business Standard report.

Infosys: According to a report by ET Tech.com, Infosys has been asked by an Australian court to share a copy of the source code for a banking solution user interface it had built for both Qudos Bank and Australian Military Bank (AMB), within seven days.

Dr Reddy's: The pharma company is planning to spend upto USD 300 million on research and development (R&D) during this financial year.

GSK Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Monday reported a 16.56 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 123.03 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 105.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.