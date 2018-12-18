Tata Steel, Graphite India and Bombay Dyeing among top stocks to track

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, M&M & PC Jeweller among top stocks to watch
Kesoram Industries, Tata Motors and Lupin among top stocks to track
Power Grid, Tata Communications and Sagar Cements among top stocks to watch
Today's picks: From L&T to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
Jet Airways, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma among top stocks to track today
-
Rout in US stocks in the overnight trade and the rub-off effect on Asian peers in the early morning trade on Tuesday signal weak opening for the domestic stocks on Wednesday. At 08:30 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 33.50 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 10,880.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trading session -
Tata Steel: Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel on Monday named Andreas Goss the chief executive of the entity, which will be Europe's second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.
Tata Motors: According to a report by Bloomberg, Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover has hired Boston Consulting Group for $3.2 billion turnaround plan.
Ashoka Buildcon: As per news reports, the company has raised Rs 1.50 billion from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.
Graphite India: Graphite India announced that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board completed the inspection of the plant on 23 November 2018 and has renewed the 'Consent for Operations' for a period up to 30 June 2020 only with condition to shift the unit from the existing location.
M&M Fin Serv: Shares of Mahindra & Mhindra Financial Services hog the limelight as India Ratings & Research has reaffirmed the company's credit rating.
Bombay Dyeing: The textile company has decided to shut down its loss-making Indonesian subsidiary PT Five Star Textile Indonesia (PTFS).
SpiceJet: SpiceJet may join the global airlines' grouping the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member. The grouping has a membership of around 290 airlines that represent about 82% of total air traffic.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU