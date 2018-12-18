Tata Steel, Graphite India and Bombay Dyeing among top stocks to track

Rout in US stocks in the overnight trade and the rub-off effect on Asian peers in the early morning trade on Tuesday signal weak opening for the domestic stocks on Wednesday. At 08:30 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 33.50 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 10,880.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trading session -

Tata Steel: Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel on Monday named Andreas Goss the chief executive of the entity, which will be Europe's second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

Tata Motors: According to a report by Bloomberg, Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover has hired Boston Consulting Group for $3.2 billion turnaround plan.

Ashoka Buildcon: As per news reports, the company has raised Rs 1.50 billion from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.

Graphite India: Graphite India announced that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board completed the inspection of the plant on 23 November 2018 and has renewed the 'Consent for Operations' for a period up to 30 June 2020 only with condition to shift the unit from the existing location.

M&M Fin Serv: Shares of Mahindra & Mhindra Financial Services hog the limelight as India Ratings & Research has reaffirmed the company's credit rating.

Bombay Dyeing: The textile company has decided to shut down its loss-making Indonesian subsidiary PT Five Star Textile Indonesia (PTFS).

SpiceJet: SpiceJet may join the global airlines' grouping the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member. The grouping has a membership of around 290 airlines that represent about 82% of total air traffic.