Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Tata Steel, Hindalco: Golden Cross breakout can trigger bull-run in metals

The Nifty Metal index seems to be eyeing a new historic peak at 6,900-level; Thus, select stocks from this space could rally up to 15 per cent on their respective breakouts.

Topics
JSW steel | Hindalco | Nifty Metal index

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

steel, iron, metal, manufacturing, production, molten
Nifty Metal index likely to hit a new high.

The Nifty Metal index has rallied 18 per cent so far this calendar year, despite high amount of volatility during the first-half of the year. Thereafter, the index witnessed a sideways trend between August to early November, an approximate period of three months.

The metal index has now broken out of the sideways pattern on a bullish note. The index has witnessed a "Golden Cross” breakout, which implicates a likely bull-run ahead.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 12:16 IST

