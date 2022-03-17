Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Sensex weight to edge up, shows data

Tata Steel, HDFC and ICICI Bank are likely to see an upward revision in their weightingin the benchmark Sensex. Infosys, TCS, and RIL, on the other hand, will see slight downward revision, as per Edelweiss Alternative Research. The changes will take effect on Monday.

The rebalancing will not have a big impact on the market as the resultant inflows and outflows will be miniscule, say analysts. One can expect greater reshuffle during the semi-annual rebalance of the index which is scheduled in June. Tata Motors and Hindalco are seen as an inclusion candidate, while Dr ...