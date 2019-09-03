Tata Steel slips 4% as it proposes to shut two UK-based plants

slipped up to 3.7 per cent to quote at Rs 332.10 during the morning deals on Tuesday after the company proposed to close two non-core business units in the United Kingdom.



“The company (had) announced in May 2018 the potential sale of five non-core businesses, enabling it to strengthen its focus on its strategic Buyers have been found for Kalzip and Firsteel, helping to secure 275 jobs,” it said in a BSE filing. READ HERE

The company added it had signed a sales and purchase agreement with Japanese steel giant JFE Shoji Trade Corporate for Cogent Power Inc (CPI), which is part of Cogent Electrical Steels, one of the five non-core businesses. Cogent Electrical Steels, however, is made up of Orb Electrical Steels in Newport South Wales and Surahammars Bruks AB in Sweden, apart from CPI in Burlington, Canada.



“ has decided to retain Surahammars Bruks AB, which makes advanced steels for electric vehicles and employs around 100 people… However, despite exploring all options, has been unable to find a way forward for Orb Electrical Steels and so proposes to close the site, with the potential loss of up to 380 jobs,” it said.

At 10:57 am, the scrip was trading 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 336.2 apiece on BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was ruling 400 points, or 1.07 per cent, lower at 36,938.



After the collapse of Tata Steel Europe’s proposed tie-up with ThyssenKrupp, the company's aim is to make the European business self-sufficient and cash positive. Tata Steel has invested £2 billion in its UK business since the acquisition of Corus in 2007, including £100 million last year. READ MORE