Tata Steel stock is red hot on stock exchanges amid many triggers

After being a market laggard for more than a decade, Tata Steel has suddenly become one of the hottest stocks on the bourses. The company’s market capitalisation is up 27 per cent in April, so far, and has trebled in value since the end of September 2020, against a 28 per cent rally in the benchmark BSE Sensex during the period.

The stock was one of the top performers among the index stocks on Thursday. It ended the day with gains of 6.1 per cent, to close at a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,031.6. This was also the first time that the Tata Steel stock price broke into the ...