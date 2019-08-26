Tax cloud over indirect transfer provisions for foreign portfolio investors

There is lack of clarity in the manner in which indirect transfer provisions (ITP) would apply to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) after their re-categorisation into two segments. They are currently divided into three categories at present.

A circular put out by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), last Wednesday had stated that FPIs will be re-categorised into categories I and II. According to the current regulations, investments held by category I and category II FPIs are excluded from indirect transfer provisions. Category III FPIs, however, ...