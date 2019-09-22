Tax cuts a booster for consumer companies ahead of festive season: Analysts

The major tax relief to India Inc announced last Friday came in as a great festive surprise and also led to a 4.4 per cent jump in the Nifty FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) index. However, the Street is awaiting how FMCG players would utilise the expected tax savings — to propel volumes or gain market share amid slower demand.

Nonetheless, lower tax rates mean a direct push to earnings and so to their return ratios, and hence more room for valuation re-rating, if companies decide to retain all the benefits, as some analysts are currently assuming. As against the new effective tax ...