Tax parity will give MFs a level playing field: Axis AMC's Chandresh Nigam

The mutual fund (MF) industry has long been asking for parity in the taxation of different investment products. In the latest Budget proposal, the industry has listed this proposal. Chandresh Nigam, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Asset Management Company, says uniform taxation will be beneficial to both the investor and the MF industry by way of simplified taxation. This will ultimately boost the financialisation of savings in India. In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Nigam also shares why Axis MF is filing for a flurry of target maturity funds (TMFs). Edited excerpts: