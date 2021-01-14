TCS m-cap soars by Rs 85,000 crore within a week of Q3 results

Shares of (TCS) hit a record high of Rs 3,261, up 3 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday. The stock has surged 7.5 per cent in the past one week and gained over Rs 85,000 crore in (market cap) after reporting a healthy set of numbers for the October-December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3 per cent during the week.

A sharp run-up in the stock price of the Tata group information technology (IT) major has resulted in addition of Rs 85,648 crore to its market cap, taking it to Rs 12.23 trillion. TCS is inching towards regaining its position as the most valued company in terms of market cap. Currently, (RIL) is on the top of the list with a market cap of Rs 12.43 trillion, the BSE data shows.

TCS said it could return to a double-digit growth trajectory next year. The company's management expects tech spend to strengthen in the calendar year 2021 (CY21) with strong multi-year technology transformation opportunity. There is an upside to growth and margin estimates on account of faster revenue conversion of deals and continued strong demand for cloud and digital adoption, it said.

“Cloud adoption will continue to remain a strong demand driver and can be characterized as the new ERP. The increased volume of M&A, divestiture and carve-outs are driving demand in end-to-end technology integration,” analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in Q3FY21 result update.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities believe IT Services has entered into a technology upcycle, led by cloud- and data-driven deals coming onto the market. Given TCS’ size, capabilities, and portfolio stretch, it is rightly positioned to leverage expected industry growth.

Additionally, TCS has consistently maintained its market leadership and shown best-in-class execution. This gives the company continued room to increase its margins, along with demonstrating industry-leading return ratios. While we remain positive on the company, we are 'neutral' on the stock given the rich multiples, the brokerage firm said in result update.