TCS m-cap tops $200 bn, shares hit lifetime high of Rs 3,980 intra-day

Shares of TCS logged a new lifetime high of Rs 3,980 before settling at Rs 3,955, up 1.8 per cent over previous day’s close. Shares of TCS are up 35 per cent this year amid a sharp rally in IT stocks. At the closing price, the Tata group flagship had a market cap of Rs 14.63 trillion ($199.2 billion).
Currently, only Reliance Industries (RIL) has a higher market cap among domestically listed companies at Rs 15.81 trillion ($215 billion). Earlier this month, RIL had become the first company to cross the $200-billion mcap milestone.
