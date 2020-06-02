TCS, Pidilite, MCX, EID Parry: 42 stocks that are 10% away from 52-wk highs

With 127 stocks in Nifty500 index trading above the 200-day moving average (DMA), the positive momentum is likely to continue as Nifty50 moves towards 10,000 levels. Of 127 stocks, 15 have shown extreme bullishness hitting a new lifetime high in the recent sessions.

The list includes names such as Deepak Nitrite, which showed reversal at the 50-weekly moving average. Coromandel International has a double bottom formation on the monthly chart, while Dixon Technologies (India) and J B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical exhibited strong buying around 200-DMA. Stocks that are 5 per cent away ...