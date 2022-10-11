TCS flat in a weak market after Q2FY23 results beat street estimates

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were flat or up 0.56 per cent at Rs 3,138.75 on Tuesday morning, in an otherwise subdued market. The move comes after the IT major beat estimates on profit and growth front, in the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q2FY23), and continues to see strong demand for its services.

On Tuesday, the stock hit a high of Rs 3,144.55 and recovered 2 per cent from low of Rs 3,085.25. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 57,805 points. In the past five trading days, shares of gained 5 per cent, as against 2 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

The IT major reported net profit of Rs 10,431 crore, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Buoyed by good performance across geographies and verticals, the company saw revenue growth of 18 per cent YoY and 4.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 55,309 crore. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT



Meanwhile, the total contract value (TCV) of order book was $8.1 billion ( up 7 per cent YoY) in Q2FY23, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.18x. While there was no mega deal (>$ 500 million), the company had few $400 million deals, and most were small and mid-sized deals.

indicated that the clients took longer than usual to close large deals given macro uncertainty, which drove lower proportion of qualified deals in the overall pipeline.

On the other hand, analysts at Nomura said that there is higher uncertainty in Europe due to energy security issue in the upcoming winter. The management also noted that the clients were taking measures like scenario planning due to the slowdown.

“We expect TCS to continue to lag behind Infosys on revenue growth in FY23-24F (continuing from the FY20-22 period). We keep our earnings estimates and target price of Rs 2,620 unchanged, at 21x FY24F EPS of Rs 125,” the brokerage firm said.

Besides, analysts at Jefferies said that the second quarter results of TCS were ahead of estimates, as revenues, margins and profits were above projections. The $8.1 billion deal wins in the US were steady YoY, but high subcontracting with lower net hiring reflected management's caution amidst an uncertain macro, said analysts.

“TCS' higher reliance on subcontracting along with lower net hiring (8-quarter low) reflects its caution amidst uncertain macro environment. We raise our FY23-25 earnings estimates by up 2-5 per cent due to revised dollar versus rupee assumptions and expect TCS to deliver 12 per cent earnings CAGR over FY22-24. While TCS would be better placed in a recessionary environment, its rich valuations will likely weigh on stock performance,” the brokerage firm added.