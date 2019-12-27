Tea plantation companies bring focus back to quality to improve margins

After decades of volume play which had a dire effect on profitability, companies are bringing the focus back to quality which they think will help improve margins as well as make the companies sustainable.

Quality has been the major impediment for the plantation companies to keep pace with rising input costs vis-a-vis price realisations. Over the past 5-6 years, while input costs rose by around 15 per cent, prices improved by 5-7 per cent only.

For instance, during 2013-14, Warren Tea made a net profit of Rs 20.24 crore while during 2018-19, the company ran into a net loss of Rs 15.92 crore. For the past three fiscal years, the company hasn't been making any profit. Same has been the case with Willamson Magor Group owned McLeod Russel which posted a Rs 257.15 crore net profit during 2013-14 but posted a net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the last fiscal year.

For McLeod, however, apart from prices, Group affairs have been a drag on its balance sheet which led to mounting debts of around Rs 1,700 crore.

In case of Goodricke, it had posted a Rs 22.24 crore profit in calendar year 2014 but shrank to Rs 9.49 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2019. Rossel India too had posted a Rs 20.40 crore profit during 2013-14, which fell to Rs 0.57 crore in the last fiscal year.

With the focus back on quality, prices of quality teas increased by 3-5 per cent for Warren Tea, while the lower end prices shrank by the same percentage. In case of Goodricke too, prices of Assam tea (upper quality) increased by five per cent.

The drive to improve quality, in fact led Goodricke, Luxmi Tea and MK Shah Exports to buy estates from McLeod in the Assam region when it was up for sale.

"The gardens are of good quality and we are investing around Rs 2-3 crore in the estates," Atul Asthana, chairman and managing director at the Goodricke Group said.

Sharing a similar view, Rudra Chatterjee, director at Luxmi Tea, who also bought gardens from McLeod in Assam and Africa, said, "Auction prices have improved for the estates we bought. The average auction prices are the highest for the estates in Moran region in Assam and we saw it a good opportunity for us to buy those estates and improve quality".

Luxmi Tea had sold estates in Dooars and Upper Assam and opted to buy plantations from McLeod as it felt the right way to further strengthen the company's financial position.

In fact, after the acquisition, the estates in Moran under Luxmi Tea fetched 10-12 per cent higher prices owing to quality improvement at the cost of a slide in production volume.

On an average, for the major plantation companies, prices increased by 7-8 per cent in the quality tea range while it dipped by a similar percentage for the lower quality teas.

In case of Assam Company, which had to undergo insolvency resolution in NCLT, the firm was able to bounce back riding on quality produce. During July this year, its Doomur estate in Assam achieved the number one ranking in average tea sale price of CTC tea at Kolkata auctions. In the similar auction last year, the produce from this tea estate had ranked at 185th.

Besides, its Maijan Orthodox Golden Tea tips fetched a record $1,000 per kilo in Guwahati.

Better quality teas, which are priced above Rs 200 a kilo in bulk sale, comprise around 20 per cent of the total tea production of around 1,300 mkg.

"We have decided to focus on quality and rationalise the estates besides bring the debt down considerably. Asset monetisation is the way out," Vivek Goenka, executive director at Warren Tea, said.

Warren tea has sold its Sealkotee tea estate in Assam for Rs 19 crore to pare debt and sale of other estates is likely.