JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Aarti Industries gains 8% on signing Rs 900 crore multi-year deal
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra hits new high as board approves buyback at Rs 950 per share

The stock hit record high of Rs 832, up 2.5% after the board approved share buyback at a price of Rs 950 per share through a tender offer.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Tech Mahindra

Shares of Tech Mahindra hit an all-time high of Rs 832 apiece, rising 2.5 per cent on the BSE in an otherwise subdued market after the company's board approved share buyback at a price of Rs 950 per share through a tender offer. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 824 recorded on February 8, 2019, in the intra-day trade.

The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 3.94 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:59 am. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 35,790 points.

“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 21, 2019, approved the proposal for buyback by the company of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each, not exceeding 20.58 million equity shares representing 2.1 per cent of total equity of the company,” Tech Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

The share buyback price fixed at Rs 950, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,956 crore, from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, it added.

Tech Mahindra has fixed Wednesday, 6th March 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback.

Cash-laden Indian IT firms have been returning surplus cash on their books to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks. Earlier this year, Infosys had announced a buyback offer of Rs 8,260 crore. Persistent Systems' board had also approved a buyback offer of up to Rs 225 crore in January this year.
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 11:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements