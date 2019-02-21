Tech Mahindra hits new high as board approves buyback at Rs 950 per share

Shares of hit an all-time high of Rs 832 apiece, rising 2.5 per cent on the in an otherwise subdued market after the company's board approved at a price of Rs 950 per share through a The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 824 recorded on February 8, 2019, in the intra-day trade.

The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 3.94 million equity shares changing hands on the and till 10:59 am. The S&P was up 0.10 per cent at 35,790 points.

“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 21, 2019, approved the proposal for buyback by the company of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each, not exceeding 20.58 million equity shares representing 2.1 per cent of total equity of the company,” said in a regulatory filing.

The price fixed at Rs 950, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,956 crore, from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis through the route, it added.

has fixed Wednesday, 6th March 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback.

Cash-laden Indian have been returning surplus cash on their books to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks. Earlier this year, had announced a buyback offer of Rs 8,260 crore. Persistent Systems' board had also approved a buyback offer of up to Rs 225 crore in January this year.