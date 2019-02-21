Tech Mahindra hits new high as board approves buyback at Rs 950 per share

-
ALSO READ
Infosys climbs 2% on reports it may consider Rs 112 billion share buyback
Infosys climbs 3% after co says board will consider share buyback on Jan 11
Infosys trades flat ahead of Q3 results; board may announce share buyback
MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound; Tech Mahindra up 2% on share buyback nod
R Systems hits 52-week high on share buyback plan; zooms 106% in six months
-
The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 3.94 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:59 am. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 35,790 points.
“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 21, 2019, approved the proposal for buyback by the company of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each, not exceeding 20.58 million equity shares representing 2.1 per cent of total equity of the company,” Tech Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.
The share buyback price fixed at Rs 950, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,956 crore, from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, it added.
Tech Mahindra has fixed Wednesday, 6th March 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback.
Cash-laden Indian IT firms have been returning surplus cash on their books to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks. Earlier this year, Infosys had announced a buyback offer of Rs 8,260 crore. Persistent Systems' board had also approved a buyback offer of up to Rs 225 crore in January this year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU