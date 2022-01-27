Tech & small-cap funds stragglers in past week amid market sell-off

Sharp sell-off in Indian equities in the past few days has led to a fall in returns of the key equity fund category. While all categories in equity funds are in the red, technology (tech) and small-cap funds are the worst hit as they delivered negative returns of 9.88 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, in the past week.

With greater uncertainty likely in the days to come, market players are saying that investors should stick to flexi-cap and balanced advantage funds (BAFs) to tide over the current volatility. In the past few days, Indian equities have seen sharp correction as ...