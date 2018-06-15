Tech start-up listing: NSE considers tweaking SME platform

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is considering tweaking its Emerge platform, essentially meant for small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to facilitate the listing of technology (IT)start-ups.

According to Vikram Limaye, chief executive officer at the NSE, technology start-ups have their own set of requirements and attract a particular set of investors, which is the primary reason Emerge needs some changes to accommodate their needs. Currently, companies listed on Emerge are mainly from logistics services, media, automotive components, pharma, infrastructure and ...