Technical calls from HDFC Securities: Buy Bajaj Finance Futures

Buy Bajaj Finance Nov Future @ Rs 4,232
Stop loss of Rs 4,100
Target Rs 4,420
Rationale:
-- Higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts
-- Stock price has been taking support on its 20 DMA
-- After 5 sessions of running correction, the stock has resumed its uptrend with rise in volumes
-- Long build-up is seen in the Derivatives Segment
We recommend buying Bajaj Finance Nov Fut at the current market price, for the upside target of Rs 4,420, keeping stoploss at Rs 4,100.
Disclaimer: Views expressed are the author's own. He may have positions in one or more stocks.
