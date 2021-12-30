Technology funds come bearing gifts: Give one-year returns of 63%

Strong performance by technology (tech) stocks in the current year has led to superior returns in information technology (IT) sector funds. On average, tech funds have given returns of 63.53 per cent in the past one year, the highest among all categories of funds, reveals the data from Value Research.

Market participants say that Covid-19 has accelerated the growth of IT companies with rise in demand for digitisation. This trend may continue for the next two to three years as more and more companies go digital. In the past one year, several IT funds have given returns in the range ...