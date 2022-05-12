Terra developers halt new transactions on stablecoin blockchain

-
ALSO READ
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Terra Luna cryptocurrency collapses 98%, investors lose life savings
India's first crypto ETF to be launched by ex RCap CEO's blockchain firm
Cryptocurrency tax: Relief for crypto investors as Budget ushers in norms
TMS, Ep 100: Cryptocurrency tax, defence industry, markets, and green bonds
-
A verified Twitter account for Terraform Labs said it would halt new activity on the Terra blockchain on Thursday, citing a need to avoid further damage to its ecosystem after the value of its hallmark TerraUSD and Luna tokens collapsed.
“The Terra blockchain was officially halted at a block height of 7603700,” the tweet said. “Terra validators have decided to halt the Terra chain to prevent governance attacks following severe $LUNA inflation and a significantly reduced cost of attack.”
Terra’s community had previously been engaged in a seven-day vote on several proposals aimed at recovering activity on the blockchain, and eventually re-securing the peg of TerraUSD, better known as UST, which is supposed to be worth $1.
The value of Luna fell close to zero on Thursday, while UST remained around 36 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and CoinGecko.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU