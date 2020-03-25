21-day lockdown must be backed by stimulus measures: Brokerages

In a bid to curtail the spread of coranavirus (Covid-19) in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, restricting the movement of citizens to bare minimum. Urging citizens to stay indoors, Modi said the country will have to pay the economic price of the global pandemic that has infected 421,413 people globally and 562 in India.



Most brokerage are of the view that the 21-day lockdown is the better pill needed to ensure that the economy remains healthy in the long-run. While they see the economy taking a huge knock in the short-term, they expect a sharp recovery if the lockdown, backed with timely fiscal and monetary packages, effectively curbs the spread of the virus.



Edelweiss Securities



This is the big HEF – Human, Economic, Financial -- crisis for India, which is far more severe than the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). The 30 per cent-plus fall in the reflects the HEF uncertainty, and we believe economic dislocations, earnings dips and more fundamental resets will follow. We expect market volatility to continue with near-term market and stock calling, particularly levels, matters being more about faith and investing beliefs, than playbooks. The growth and earnings resets and extrapolations will come as the viral is reined in.

JM Financial



Possibly taking lessons from the demonetisation experiment, the lockdown is expected to be backed up by an economic package and monetary policy support towards sections of the economy most impacted from the economic disruption. Having said that, it is pertinent to note what seems to matter the most are i) fiscal, ii) monetary policies, iii) policies aimed at “flattening the curve” and iv) a flattening of the curve.

Motilal Oswal



Given the nature of the crisis and the consequent containment measures, forecasting corporate earnings for FY21 has become difficult with existing earnings estimates facing sharp downside risks. In this scenario, it is prudent to look at trailing valuation metrics. Nifty is trading at a trailing P/E of 14.7x, its lowest in six years while trailing P/B of 1.9x is at its lowest since the Global Financial Crisis. Market-cap to GDP is at 49 per cent, again lowest since the GFC.

Emkay Global Financial Services



The preparatory phase of the Sunday lockdown, and various state governments extending restrictions have given decent preparation time for the population. This increases the likelihood of the effectiveness the 21-day lockdown. From a market perspective - we thus believe that the actual spread of the disease in India will become less relevant going forward (unless the numbers really blow up significantly, say beyond 50-60k), with the focus now shifting to the extent of disruption caused by the 21-day lockdown. The global capital market sentiment would hinge on sustained drop in new daily case counts in the US and Europe.

Geojit Financial Services

The temporary shock to the economy due to the 21-day lockdown of the nation will be huge. But if we come out of this lockdown successfully, economic recovery can be sharp. The choice in this crisis is limited. That's why the PM said, if we don't do this 21-day lockdown, we will go back to 21 years. Effective practical enforcement of the lockdown will require massive support from the central government including income support to poor households, forbearance on NPA classification and EMI repayment.





Kotak Institutional Equities

The government’s decision to implement a complete lockdown (barring essential services) in the entire country for 21 days from March 25, 2020 may help slow down the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. We hope the government and RBI provide the necessary fiscal and monetary support to counter the inevitable slowdown in the economy. We believe that the recent bold political and social measures must be backed by bolder economic ones.