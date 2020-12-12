The current IPO craze is starting to look like tech bubble of late 1990s

-
Initial public offerings have been doing extremely well lately, bringing to mind the excesses of the tech bubble in the late 1990s.
Shares in Chinese toymaker Pop Mart International Ltd. jumped as much as 112 per cent in their debut Friday, after home-rental platform Airbnb closed 113 per cent above its IPO price in New York. JD Health International surged 56 per cent in its debut Tuesday while DoorDash soared 86 per cent inon Wednesday.
Pricing IPOs
The FTSE Renaissance Global IPO Index, which tracks the performance of offerings worldwide, is up 82 per cent this year, compared with a 12 per cent gain for MSCI’s all-country equity index.
Comparing the current period with the dot-com bubble is hard to do directly because the Renaissance IPO Index didn’t start until 2009, and a Bloomberg index that was around in the dot-com boom became defunct in 2017.
“The action in these names is definitely a concern for us,” said Matt Maley, a strategist at Miller Tabak +, speaking about the US IPOs.
“However, we’d also note that experience tells us that froth in the IPO market tends to be a ‘leading indicator’ for an important top — not an ‘immediate indicator’ of a top. In other words, yesterday’s action in the IPO market probably tells us that we’ll see a meaningful correction at some point over the next six to nine months, not necessarily over the next few days/weeks.”
