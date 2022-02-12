The 'unknown person' in Sebi order against ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna

Sebi's 190-page order against on hiring lapses has the phrase ‘unknown person’ 238 times. The order talks about former MD & CEO Chitra Ramkrishna sharing the exchange’s confidential information such as organisational structure, financial results and human resources policy to an unknown person who goes with an email address rigyajursama@outlook.com.

Ramkrishna, in her 2018 submission to Sebi, said the person was Yogi Paramahansa who may be largely dwelling in the Himalayan ranges.

“He is a spiritual force who has been guiding her for the past 20 years and that as a spiritual force, their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will,” the order stated while referring to her statements.

The order stated that Ramkrishna, for the past 20 years, has sought guidance from the unknown person on many personal and professional matters.

The correspondence between the Yogi and Ramkrishna, the order stated, makes it apparent that the former boss of held the then NSE COO Anand Subramanian in the same light as her spiritual force and someone whom she greatly relied upon.



When an Sebi official quizzed Ramkrishna whether consultation with the Siddha Purusha violated the principle of governance when she could have sought guidance from NSE’s board on organisational matters, she replied: “I would like to state that all discussions and guidance that are sought from the board and or other available experts is always done. As an MD and CEO, before I am able to come to a perspective of my view only, the guidance is sought. It is only to enable me in my role to have a primary view. As we know, senior leaders often seek informal counsel from coaches, mentors or other seniors in this industry which are all purely informal in nature.

"In a similar strain I felt that this guidance would help me perform my role better. Being spiritual in nature there would never be a question of any confidentiality or integrity issues being compromised for the organization. There would be no question of any personal gain because of the information shared. Hence I felt that this would help me perform in the best interest.”