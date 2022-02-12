Sebi penalises NSE, former chiefs over lapses in senior-level hiring

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
Expense on R&D for Covid-19 drugs, vax, devices will count as CSR
CEA Subramanian to leave finance ministry, will return to academia
Sebi bars 15 entities from capital market for insider trading in Zee
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has penalised the National Stock Exchange (NSE), its former CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain for governance lapses in hiring of its chief operating officer (COO) Anand Subramanian.
Ramkrishna has been directed to pay Rs 2 crore, while NSE, Narain and Subramanian have to pay Rs 2 crore each within 45 days.
Further, NSE has been barred from launching any new product for six months.
Ramkrishna and Subramanian have also been restrained from associating with any market infrastructure institution or Sebi-registered intermediary in any capacity for a period of three years and Narain for two years.
NSE has also been directed to forfeit the excess leave encashment of Rs. 1.54 crore and the deferred bonus of Rs. 2.83 crore of Ramkrishna.
The matter pertains to appointment of Subramanian as Chief Strategic Advisor (CSA) in April 2013 and his re-designation as ‘Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD’ in April 2015.
The market regulator launched an investigation into Subramanian’s appointment after it received complaints of alleged governance lapses. It was alleged that Subramanian was hired despite no prior experience in the related field and given a disproportionate hike in salary and was paid more than most seniors at NSE. Further, he had superior powers and privileges and yet wasn’t identified as ‘key managerial personnel.’
Subramanian “has acted against the interest of NSE and mis-utilised his position as one of senior management of NSE by significantly influencing the decisions in NSE on various aspects of the functioning of the stock exchange including benefitting himself by re-designating as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD,” the Sebi order states.
During Sebi’s investigation in another matter pertaining to lapses at NSE’s colocation facilities, it also came to light that Subramanian had continuously shared internal confidential information of NSE with the unknown person.
The Sebi order says Narain in spite of being aware of the irregularities on appointment of Subramanian neither opposed the serious governance lapses in NSE nor recorded the aforesaid matter in the minutes of meetings.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU