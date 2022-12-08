JUST IN
LTIMindtree down 2%; sheds 9% in four days after market debut
Post impressive Q2 results: SBI, Coal India look set for up to 21% rally
Sun Pharma slips nearly 4% as USFDA issues import alert on Halol facility
Dharmaj Crop extends gains after listing at 12% premium over issue price
Axis Bank hits fresh life-time high, up 3% in three days on stable outlook
Triveni Engineering dips 5% after nearly 9% equity change hands on BSE
Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts
Why India's growth should stay resilient
Stocks to Watch: Auto, Voda Idea, Axis, IDBI Bank, Dabur, Spandana Sphoorty
RBI monetary policy review: Is it time to pick fixed-income securities?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Gold prices rise, trades at Rs 54,000; silver rates fall in early trade
Business Standard

PSB index soars 3%; these three constituents have zoomed over 50% in 1 mth

In the past one month, the Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied 17.4 per cent as against a 2.1 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex

Topics
Buzzing stocks | PSB stocks | Nifty PSU Bank

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

market

Shares of public sector banks (PSU) continued their northward journey with the Nifty PSU Bank index surging nearly 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong earnings in coming quarters.

At 01:13 pm; the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 2.75 per cent as compared to a 0.14 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. In the past one month, the index has rallied 17.4 per cent versus a 2.1 per cent upmove in the benchmark index.

Three state-owned banks, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India (UBI) and UCO Bank, have seen their stock prices appreciating between 51-70 per cent in the past one month, while Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra have rallied in the range of 25-42 per cent.

In the first half of the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23), the cumulative net profit of all public sector banks (PSBs) was up 32 per cent to Rs 40,991 crore.

The government's efforts to reduce bad loans were seen yielding results with 12 public sector banks reporting a 50 per cent jump in combined net profit at Rs 25,685 crore in the second quarter ended September (Q2FY23), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said.

In Q2FY23, the overall banking sector seems to be on a strong footing led by a revival in business growth, improvement in margins and continued declining trend in NPA ratios, which has propelled earnings and thereby return ratios. Among PSBs, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank and Canara Bank surprised positively on growth/earnings, while PNB disappointed due to higher provisions, according to Emkay Global Financial Services.

The brokerage believes that banks would now turn slightly aggressive on raising deposit rates to fund the credit demand, which should have some impact on the already high margins.

That said, it expects the improving LDR (mainly for PSBs) and re-pricing of MCLR loans to continue to support margins in H2FY23, leading to better core-profitability.

"The National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) transfer of corporate NPAs is likely to begin soon and could thus lead to further reduction in NPAs for select PSBs. Some corporate NPAs under NCLT are also nearing resolution and should thus further drive-down the corporate NPA book for banks. Thus, we believe that the receding NPA formation and most banks sitting on higher specific PCR should lead to continued lower LLP and support profitability, the brokerage said in a note.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes the rally in state-owned (SoE) banks has more legs to run. “SoE banks have done well, and we expect continued strong performance helped by higher margins, sustained loan growth and improving operating leverage over the next few years,” the US-based brokerage has said in a note. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

BANK LATEST 1-MTH BEFORE GAIN(%)
Pun. & Sind Bank 31.35 18.40 70.38
Union Bank (I) 88.40 58.55 50.98
UCO Bank 22.80 15.15 50.50
Bank Of India 99.85 70.65 41.33
Punjab Natl.Bank 56.90 41.85 35.96
Central Bank 30.00 22.60 32.74
Bank Of Maha 29.30 23.30 25.75
I O B 24.75 21.05 17.58
Bank Of Baroda 185.75 158.35 17.30
Indian Bank 292.60 259.90 12.58
Canara Bank 322.70 309.45 4.28

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 14:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.