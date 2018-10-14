This is a passing phase that happens every 3-4 years: A Balasubramanian

The markets are down 11 per cent from recent peak levels in September. A BALASUBRAMANIAN, chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, tells Puneet Wadhwa that his investment strategy thus far in 2018 has been to stay focused on stock-specific investments.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets playing out over the next few months? So far the year has been extremely tough given the changes in the macro environment, led by oil price movement, currency volatility and rising interest rates. These changes not only created volatility in the markets in India, but the ...