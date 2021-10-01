This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock is up 52% in 1 mth; enters F&O segment

-
ALSO READ
Jhunjhunwala trims stake in Titan, 2 others in Q4; buy Fortis Healthcare
Gaming for fun or killing the boredom, honing skills or making some money
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, BofA buy Rs 225-crore Zee Entertainment shares
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife settle Aptech insider trading case with Sebi
CLSA puts sell rating on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara; stock tanks 12%
-
Shares of Delta Corp hit an over three-year high of Rs 287.70 after they rallied 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intra-day trade on Friday. The stock has been included in the derivatives segment with effect from today. In the past one month, it has zoomed 52 per cent as compared to a 2.3 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index.
At 10:10 am, Delta Corp was trading 7.5 per cent higher at Rs 283 on the NSE, as against a 0.05 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 24.07 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Ace investor Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (4.31 per cent) and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (3.19 per cent) collectively held 7.5 per cent stake in Delta Corp as on June 30, 2021, shareholding pattern data shows.
Including Delta Corp, the NSE added 8 other stocks for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment from today. Typically, stocks that enter the F&O segment gain ground due to absence of circuit filters and increase in institutional participation due to improved liquidity.
Delta Corp is India’s leading listed casino and gaming company. The Company is also the largest organised player in the industry. It has presence across all the formats of gaming i.e. Live, Electronic and Online. The Company has established its presence in all of the casino destinations in India i.e. Goa and Sikkim. It owns and operates under both offshore and land-based licenses, supplementing the casinos with hospitality assets.
In the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) annual report, Delta Corp said that it has capitalised majorly on online skill-based games such as poker, rummy, and fantasy sports that can be played for real money from majority states of India. Currently, it owns and operates the online poker site ‘Adda52.com’; and the online rummy site ‘Adda52rummy.com’.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU