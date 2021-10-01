This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock is up 52% in 1 mth; enters F&O segment

Shares of hit an over three-year high of Rs 287.70 after they rallied 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intra-day trade on Friday. The stock has been included in the derivatives segment with effect from today. In the past one month, it has zoomed 52 per cent as compared to a 2.3 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index.

At 10:10 am, was trading 7.5 per cent higher at Rs 283 on the NSE, as against a 0.05 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 24.07 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.

Ace investor Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (4.31 per cent) and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (3.19 per cent) collectively held 7.5 per cent stake in as on June 30, 2021, shareholding pattern data shows.

Including Delta Corp, the NSE added 8 other stocks for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment from today. Typically, stocks that enter the F&O segment gain ground due to absence of circuit filters and increase in institutional participation due to improved liquidity.

Delta Corp is India’s leading listed casino and gaming company. The Company is also the largest organised player in the industry. It has presence across all the formats of gaming i.e. Live, Electronic and Online. The Company has established its presence in all of the casino destinations in India i.e. Goa and Sikkim. It owns and operates under both offshore and land-based licenses, supplementing the casinos with hospitality assets.

In the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) annual report, Delta Corp said that it has capitalised majorly on online skill-based games such as poker, rummy, and fantasy sports that can be played for real money from majority states of India. Currently, it owns and operates the online poker site ‘Adda52.com’; and the online rummy site ‘Adda52rummy.com’.