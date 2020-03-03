JUST IN
Business Standard

Three companies receive Sebi's approval to float IPO: Here're details

Home First Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Equitas Small Finance Bank are among the latest crop of companies to secure market regulator green light for IPO

BS Reporter 

Home First Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Equitas Small Finance Bank are among the latest crop of companies to secure market regulator Sebi’s green light to launch their initial public offerings (IPO).

All the three IPOs, belonging to the financial sector, will comprise of part primary and part secondary component. Market players said the companies could wait for the secondary market volatility to subside to launch their share sales.


First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 23:00 IST

