Three large-cap stock ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

-
ALSO READ
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi: Buy Hero Moto, Welspun Corp
Top trading calls by Ajit Mishra: Buy Berger Paints, Havells India
Stocks picks by Osho Krishan: Buy Adani Enterprises, Godrej Consumer
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Hero MotoCorp Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 2916.65
Initiation range: Rs 2900-2910
Target: Rs 3050
Stop loss: Rs 2830
We’re seeing noticeable traction in the auto space and Hero Moto is also finally resuming the uptrend. It has formed a strong base around the Rs 2,800 level while holding above the support zone of medium-term moving average (100 EMA) on the weekly chart. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Havells India Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1420.25
Initiation range: Rs 1410-1420
Target: Rs 1500
Stop loss: Rs 1380
HAVELLS has formed a fresh buying pivot after retracing marginally from its record high. The prevailing uptrend and existence of trend line support around the Rs 1,380 zone have further added to the buoyancy. We thus recommend initiating fresh longs in the given range.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 193.35
Initiation range: Rs 191-193
Target: Rs 205
Stop loss: Rs 187
Powergrid has recovered strongly after retesting the support zone of the neckline (breakout) area of the consolidation range. The chart pattern combined with a noticeable interest in the power space is indicating the uptrend to continue. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
============================================
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
https://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU