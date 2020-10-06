Thyrocare surges 15% on healthy revenue growth in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid test eats into a fourth of an average person's monthly income
Diagnostic labs pin hopes on Covid-19 test bouquets to revive revenues
'Rules are different for public labs as compared to private labs'
Profiteering in sale of Covid-19 rapid test kits to ICMR exposed in court
Striking revelations in Covid serosurvey, community transmission, and more
-
“Q2FY21 has witness a motivating numbers and increased turnover of Covid-PCR and Covid-Antibody testing, and the aggregate revenue for the quarter, has increased by about 37 per cent compared to Q2FY20. The low revenue in Q1FY21 has bounced back in Q2FY21 with a very healthy growth of 171 per cent over trailing quarter,” Thyrocare Technologies said in statement.
"The company has done more than 4 lakh Covid-19 RT-PCR test and more than 3.20 lakh Covid antibody test as on September 30, 2020. The Company has also started RT-PCR tests from its laboratory situated at Gurgaon, Delhi and will create the same kind of facilities at Banglore and Kolkata. With non-Covid tests coming back to track, we anticipate a need for more capacity and facilities," it said.
The Covid-19 RT-PCR test is a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT -PCR) test.
Meanwhile on outlook, Thyrocare Technologies in its 2019-20 annual report said that 2021 is likely to be a challenging year, as the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly in India. It will have an impact on business directly or indirectly, despite us being engaged in providing essential medical services.
"Resumption of full-fledged operations for tests other than COVID-19, will highly depend upon how the situation pans out in our nation and subsequent directive from the Government of India. This, along with disruption in supply chain, reduced workforce availability, decrease in market prices and reduced demand will lead to capacities remaining under-utilised, and in some cases, completely shut down," it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU