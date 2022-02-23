Time to buy mid-, small-cap stocks at 52-week lows? Here's what charts say

The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a positive note mirroring the cues from the Asian peers. But, the underlying sentiment continued to remain nervouss owing to the ongoing geopolitical tensions - Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troop on the recognised territories in the eastern Ukraine region, has seen reciporcal response from the western powers with fresh sanctions.

The fears of a potential way that could disrupt the oil production/ supply saw the Brent Crude almost surged to its highest level since 2014, almost hitting the $100-mark in trades on Tuesday,



As of 11:30 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 57,605, up 300 points or 0.54 per cent, while the Nifty 50 stood at 17,177, up 85 points or 0.50 per cent.

In the present scenario the weekly charts indicate a major sell-off for the midcap and smallcap stocks. In the current week, 13 stocks of the Nifty Midcap, a constituent of 100 stocks, registered fresh 52-week lows, while among Nifty Smallcaps (consists 100 stocks) 18 stocks did the same so far.

Among midcaps, Amara Raja Batteries, City Union Bank, Manappuram Finance, Exide Industries, The Ramco Cements and MRF were some of the prominent names to hit a new

Whereas in the smallcap space - Burger King India, Rallis India, Sterlite Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Ceat, Indigo Paints and AstraZenca Pharma India were some of the notable stocks to touch a new 52-week low, so far this week.

Here’s the technical outlook for both the indices:-



stay sidelineThe Midcap index violated the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 28,920 level in the first half of the month. The weak sentiment recovered thereafter, but could not hang on the positive momentum. The current price level is under 200-DMA and until it trades below the same, the outlook remains negative. That’s said, the 50-weekly moving average (WMA) placed at 28,272 appears to provide some relief. At the moment, it is advisable to stay on the sidelines and let index display a clear direction, based on the charts. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 9,000 (if fails to rebound)10%The index is trading well below the 200-DMA, an indicator that signifies strength and momentum. It does show a losing momentum under 200-DMA, and even 50-WMA is breached at 10,194, sensing aggressive weakness. Going forward, if the index fails to rebound above 10,530, its 200-DMA, then the indx may slide to 9,000 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART