Titan Company slips 4%, hits 6-month low on subdued Q1 earnings

Shares of hit a six-month low of Rs 999, down 4 per cent intra-day on the BSE on Wednesday after it reported 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at Rs 371 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY20), due to lower-than-expected revenue. The firm had posted a profit of Rs 349 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The stock was trading at its lowest level since February 1, 2019, when it hit Rs 985 in intra-day trade.

Its revenue grew by 14 per cent YoY led by lower-than-expected growth in jewellery segment, 13.3 per cent YoY growth, on the back of tough macro environment and weak consumption trend.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of Rs 414 crore and revenue of Rs 5,162 crore for the quarter.

“The jewellery division recorded revenue growth of 13 per cent, below the company’s internal expectation, as consumer demand fell in the month of June on sudden surge in gold prices and slowdown in consumption,” said in a press release.