Today's picks: Asian Paints to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Business Standard

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,269 (fut: 11,245)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 11265. Stop short positions at 11325. Big moves could go till 11450, 11050. Trend remains extremely volatile but bearish. A long Mar 12 10900p (74), short 11800p (57) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 11100.

Bank Nifty
Current: 28,815 (fut 28,786)
Target: NA

Stop long positions at 28625. Stop short positions at 28925. Big moves could go till 29250, 28300. Trend remains bearish.

Asian Paints
Current: Rs 1,874
Target: Rs 1,910

Keep a stop at 1860 and go long. Add to the position between 1895-1905. Book profits at 1910.

Hindalco
Current: Rs 155.5
Target: Rs 152.5

Keep a stop at 157 and go short. Add to the position between 153-154. Book profits at 152.5.

Zee Ent
Current: Rs 238
Target: Rs 233

Keep a stop at 241 and go short. Add to the position between 234-235. Book profits at 233.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 00:56 IST

