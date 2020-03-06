Today's picks: Asian Paints to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,269 (fut: 11,245)
Stop long positions at 11265. Stop short positions at 11325. Big moves could go till 11450, 11050. Trend remains extremely volatile but bearish. A long Mar 12 10900p (74), short 11800p (57) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 11100.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,815 (fut 28,786)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 28625. Stop short positions at 28925. Big moves could go till 29250, 28300. Trend remains bearish.
Asian Paints
Current: Rs 1,874
Target: Rs 1,910
Keep a stop at 1860 and go long. Add to the position between 1895-1905. Book profits at 1910.
Hindalco
Current: Rs 155.5
Target: Rs 152.5
Keep a stop at 157 and go short. Add to the position between 153-154. Book profits at 152.5.
Zee Ent
Current: Rs 238
Target: Rs 233
Keep a stop at 241 and go short. Add to the position between 234-235. Book profits at 233.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
