Today's picks: Asian Paints to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty



Current: 11,269 (fut: 11,245)



: NAStop long positions at 11265. Stop short positions at 11325. Big moves could go till 11450, 11050. Trend remains extremely volatile but bearish. A long Mar 12 10900p (74), short 11800p (57) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 11100.

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,815 (fut 28,786)

Target: NA



Stop long positions at 28625. Stop short positions at 28925. Big moves could go till 29250, 28300. Trend remains bearish.

Asian Paints

Current: Rs 1,874

Target: Rs 1,910



Keep a stop at 1860 and go long. Add to the position between 1895-1905. Book profits at 1910.

Hindalco

Current: Rs 155.5

Target: Rs 152.5



Keep a stop at 157 and go short. Add to the position between 153-154. Book profits at 152.5.

Zee Ent

Current: Rs 238

Target: Rs 233



Keep a stop at 241 and go short. Add to the position between 234-235. Book profits at 233.