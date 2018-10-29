Today's picks: Bharti Airtel to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty



Current: 10,250 (fut: 10,279), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,190. Stop-short positions at 10,375. Big moves could go till 10,050, 10,500. A short 10,500c (111), long 10,600c (75) can be held with a stop at 10,425. It would gain 15-20, if the index falls till 10,200.

Bank Nifty



Current: 24,960 (fut: 25,085)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,900. Stop-short positions at 25,250. Big moves could go till 25,400, 24,700. Resistance at 25,300-25,350.

Short-term trend could be positive.

Bharti Airtel



Current price: Rs 295

Target price: Rs 290

Keep a stop at Rs 298 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 291 and Rs 292.

Book profits at Rs 290.

Tata Steel



Current price: Rs 574

Target price: Rs 585

Keep a stop at Rs 568 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 580 and Rs 582.

Book profits at Rs 585.

Larsen & Toubro



Current: Rs 1,261

Target: Rs 1,285

Keep a stop at Rs 1,250 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,275 and Rs 1,280. Book profits at Rs 1,285.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated