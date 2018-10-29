Today's picks: Bharti Airtel to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From Airtel to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From L&T to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
Today's picks: From Power Grid to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch today
Today's picks: From Tata Steel to Coal India hot stocks to watch on Friday
-
Nifty
Current: 10,250 (fut: 10,279), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,190. Stop-short positions at 10,375. Big moves could go till 10,050, 10,500. A short 10,500c (111), long 10,600c (75) can be held with a stop at 10,425. It would gain 15-20, if the index falls till 10,200.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,960 (fut: 25,085)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,900. Stop-short positions at 25,250. Big moves could go till 25,400, 24,700. Resistance at 25,300-25,350.
Short-term trend could be positive.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 295
Target price: Rs 290
Keep a stop at Rs 298 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 291 and Rs 292.
Book profits at Rs 290.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 574
Target price: Rs 585
Keep a stop at Rs 568 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 580 and Rs 582.
Book profits at Rs 585.
Larsen & Toubro
Current: Rs 1,261
Target: Rs 1,285
Keep a stop at Rs 1,250 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,275 and Rs 1,280. Book profits at Rs 1,285.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU