JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Pledged holdings fall to Rs 2.12 trillion in Q2: Edelweiss Securities
Business Standard

Today's picks: Bharti Airtel to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel , Larsen & Toubro

Devangshu Datta 

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Nifty

Current: 10,250 (fut: 10,279), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,190. Stop-short positions at 10,375. Big moves could go till 10,050, 10,500. A short 10,500c (111), long 10,600c (75) can be held with a stop at 10,425. It would gain 15-20, if the index falls till 10,200.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,960 (fut: 25,085)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,900. Stop-short positions at 25,250. Big moves could go till 25,400, 24,700. Resistance at 25,300-25,350.

Short-term trend could be positive.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 295

Target price: Rs 290

Keep a stop at Rs 298 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 291 and Rs 292.

Book profits at Rs 290.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 574

Target price: Rs 585

Keep a stop at Rs 568 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 580 and Rs 582.

Book profits at Rs 585.

Larsen & Toubro

Current: Rs 1,261
Target: Rs 1,285

Keep a stop at Rs 1,250 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,275 and Rs 1,280. Book profits at Rs 1,285.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 23:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements