Today's picks: From Adani Ports to Titan, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty

Current: 11,691 (fut: 11,720),

Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 11,645. Stop-short positions at 11,800. Big moves could go till 11,850, 11,600. flow from the Fed Policy meet could be the big swing factor. A long June 27, 11,900c (24), long 11,500p (25) offset by short 11400p (15), short 12,000 (11) could cover any possible trend.

Bank

Current: 30,362 (fut: 30,403),

Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 30,250. Stop-short positions at 30,550. Big moves could go till 30,750, 30,050. The Fed’s stance will be the main trigger for setting a trend.



Current: Rs 408

Target: Rs 400



Keep a stop at Rs 412 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 401 and Rs 403. Book profits at Rs 400.

Maruti Suzuki

Current: Rs 6,424

Target: Rs 6,300



Keep a stop at Rs 6,475 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 6,325 and Rs 6,345. Book profits at Rs 6,300.

Titan

Current: Rs 1,275

Target: Rs 1,300



Keep a stop at Rs 1,265 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,290 and Rs 1,295. Book profits at Rs 1,300.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated