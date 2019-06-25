JUST IN
Street prefers large-cap information technology firms over mid-tier peers
Today's picks: From Airtel to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

For Bharti Airtel, keep a stop at Rs 342 and go long

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,699 (fut: 11,724)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 11,650. Stop short positions at 11,800. Big moves could go till 11,850, 11,600. A long 11,700p (54), short 11,600p (24) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,650.

Nifty Bank

Current 30,602 (fut: 30,666)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 30,550.

Stop-short positions at 30,800.

Big moves could go till 30,350, 31,000. Trend is hard to read but may have a small negative bias.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 345

Target price: Rs 351

Keep a stop at Rs 342 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 349-Rs 350. Book profits at Rs 351.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 486

Target price: Rs 478

Keep a stop at Rs 490 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 480-Rs 482. Book profits at Rs 478.

Zee Entertainment

Current price: Rs 341

Target price: Rs 335

Keep a stop at Rs 344 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 336-Rs 337. Book profits at Rs 335.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 06:00 IST

