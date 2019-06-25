Today's picks: From Airtel to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,699 (fut: 11,724)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,650. Stop short positions at 11,800. Big moves could go till 11,850, 11,600. A long 11,700p (54), short 11,600p (24) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,650.
Nifty Bank
Current 30,602 (fut: 30,666)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 30,550.
Stop-short positions at 30,800.
Big moves could go till 30,350, 31,000. Trend is hard to read but may have a small negative bias.
Current price: Rs 345
Target price: Rs 351
Keep a stop at Rs 342 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 349-Rs 350. Book profits at Rs 351.
Current price: Rs 486
Target price: Rs 478
Keep a stop at Rs 490 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 480-Rs 482. Book profits at Rs 478.
Zee Entertainment
Current price: Rs 341
Target price: Rs 335
Keep a stop at Rs 344 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 336-Rs 337. Book profits at Rs 335.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
