Today's picks: From Airtel to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty



Current: 11,699 (fut: 11,724)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 11,650. Stop short positions at 11,800. Big moves could go till 11,850, 11,600. A long 11,700p (54), short 11,600p (24) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,650.

Bank



Current 30,602 (fut: 30,666)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 30,550.

Stop-short positions at 30,800.

Big moves could go till 30,350, 31,000. Trend is hard to read but may have a small negative bias.





Current price: Rs 345

Target price: Rs 351

Keep a stop at Rs 342 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 349-Rs 350. Book profits at Rs 351.





Current price: Rs 486

Target price: Rs 478

Keep a stop at Rs 490 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 480-Rs 482. Book profits at Rs 478.

Zee Entertainment



Current price: Rs 341

Target price: Rs 335

Keep a stop at Rs 344 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 336-Rs 337. Book profits at Rs 335.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated