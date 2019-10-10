Today's picks: From Airtel to Zee, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty

Current: 11,313 (fut: 11,362)

Target:NA

Stop long positions at 11275. Stop short positions at 11430. Big moves could go till 11200, 11500. The 11225-11325 zone is critical. Moves of 2 per cent above or below this zone will establish strong trends. A long Oct 17, 11200p (55), long 11500c (45) can be offset with short 11100p (35), short 11600c (22). This long-short strangle set has breakevens at about 11155, 11545.

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,786 (28,895)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 28500. Stop short positions at 29200. Big moves could go till 28100, 29500. The index is critically poised close to its own 200 Day Moving Average. A upside till 31000 could come if the index pulls above 29500.

Airtel

Current: Rs 359

Target:Rs 365

Keep a stop at 356 and go long. Add to the position between 363-364. Book profits at 365.

Tata Steel

Current: Rs 336

Target:Rs 330

Keep a stop at 339 and go short. Add to the position between 331-332. Book profits at 330.

Zee



Current: Rs 246

Target:Rs 241

Keep a stop at 248 and go short. Add to the position between 242-243. Book profits Hat 241.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated