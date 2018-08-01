JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

PSU stocks underperform under NDA rule, index down 15% from 2014 peak
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Axis Bank to Nifty, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra

Devangshu Datta 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Nifty

Current: 11,356 (fut: 11,375) Target: NA


Stop-long positions at 11,290. Stop-short positions at 11,450. Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,250. A long 11,200p (83), short 11,200p (60) would double if the index drops below 11,250.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,764 (futures: 27,810)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,650. Stop-short positions at 27,975. Big moves could go till 28,200, 27,400. Be prepared for excess volatility.

Axis Bank

Current price: Rs 550

Target price: Rs 540

Keep a stop at Rs 556 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 542 and Rs 544.

Book profits at Rs 540.

Tech Mahindra

Current price: Rs 681

Target price: Rs 692

Keep a stop at Rs 675 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 688 and Rs 690.

Book profits at Rs 692.
First Published: Wed, August 01 2018. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements