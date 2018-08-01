Today's picks: From Axis Bank to Nifty, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty



Current: 11,356 (fut: 11,375) Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 11,290. Stop-short positions at 11,450. Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,250. A long 11,200p (83), short 11,200p (60) would double if the index drops below 11,250.

Bank Nifty



Current: 27,764 (futures: 27,810)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 27,650. Stop-short positions at 27,975. Big moves could go till 28,200, 27,400. Be prepared for excess volatility.

Axis Bank



Current price: Rs 550



Target price: Rs 540



Keep a stop at Rs 556 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 542 and Rs 544.

Book profits at Rs 540.

Tech Mahindra



Current price: Rs 681



Target price: Rs 692



Keep a stop at Rs 675 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 688 and Rs 690.

Book profits at Rs 692.