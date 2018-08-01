Today's picks: From Axis Bank to Nifty, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,356 (fut: 11,375) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,290. Stop-short positions at 11,450. Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,250. A long 11,200p (83), short 11,200p (60) would double if the index drops below 11,250.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,764 (futures: 27,810)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,650. Stop-short positions at 27,975. Big moves could go till 28,200, 27,400. Be prepared for excess volatility.
Axis Bank
Current price: Rs 550
Target price: Rs 540
Keep a stop at Rs 556 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 542 and Rs 544.
Book profits at Rs 540.
Tech Mahindra
Current price: Rs 681
Target price: Rs 692
Keep a stop at Rs 675 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 688 and Rs 690.
Book profits at Rs 692.
