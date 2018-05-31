Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to M&M, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty

Current 10614 (fut: 10615), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10550.

Stop-short positions at 10675.

Big moves could go till 10725, 10500.

A long 10600p (34), has breakevens at 10565 and it could be held with a target of 10525.

Nifty Bank



Current:(fut:) TargetStop long positions at 26175.

Stop short positions at 26400.

Big moves could go till 26500, 26000. Trend could go negative, support at 25975-26025.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: ~301

Target price: ~306

Keep a stop at 298 and go long.

Add to the position between 304-305. Book profits at 305.

M&M

Current price: ~895

Target price: ~880

Keep a stop at 903 and go short. Add to the position between 885-887. Book profits at 880.

IDFC

Current price: ~40

Target price: ~38.5

Keep a stop at 41 and go short. Add to the position between 39-39.50. Book profits at 38.50





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated