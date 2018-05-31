JUST IN
Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to M&M, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Bharti Infratel, M&M, IDFC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current 10614 (fut: 10615), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10550.

Stop-short positions at 10675.

Big moves could go till 10725, 10500.

A long 10600p (34), has breakevens at 10565 and it could be held with a target of 10525.

Nifty Bank

Current: 26327 (fut: 26272) Target NA.
Stop long positions at 26175.

Stop short positions at 26400.

Big moves could go till 26500, 26000. Trend could go negative, support at 25975-26025.

Bharti Infratel
Current price: ~301
Target price: ~306
Keep a stop at 298 and go long.

Add to the position between 304-305. Book profits at 305.

M&M
Current price: ~895
Target price: ~880
Keep a stop at 903 and go short. Add to the position between 885-887. Book profits at 880.

IDFC
Current price: ~40
Target price: ~38.5
Keep a stop at 41 and go short. Add to the position between 39-39.50. Book profits at 38.50


Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 06:30 IST

