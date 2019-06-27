JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Concor stocks gain over 7% on revenue growth expectations, higher volumes
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Britannia to Tata, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

For Britannia, keep a stop at 2,700 and go long

Devangshu Datta 

markets, share market

Nifty

Current: 11,847 (fut: 11,862),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,775. Stop-short positions at 11,935. Big moves could go till 12,000, 11,725. A long 11,800p (13), long 11,900c (17) has breakevens at 11,770, 11,930.

Bank Nifty

Current: 31,162 (fut: 31,172),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 31,075. Stop-short positions at 31,200. Big moves could go till 31,500, 30,850. Trend appears to be positive.

Britannia

Current price: Rs 2,729

Target price: Rs 2,775

Keep a stop at 2,700 and go long. Add to the position between 2,760 and 2,765. Book profits at 2,775.

Power Grid

Current price: Rs 210

Target price: Rs 214

Keep a stop at 208 and go long. Add to the position between 212 and 213. Book profits at 214.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 510

Target price: Rs 500

Keep a stop at 515 and go short. Add to the position between 502 and 504. Book profits at 500.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU