Today's picks: From Britannia to Tata, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty
Current: 11,847 (fut: 11,862),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,775. Stop-short positions at 11,935. Big moves could go till 12,000, 11,725. A long 11,800p (13), long 11,900c (17) has breakevens at 11,770, 11,930.
Bank Nifty
Current: 31,162 (fut: 31,172),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 31,075. Stop-short positions at 31,200. Big moves could go till 31,500, 30,850. Trend appears to be positive.
Britannia
Current price: Rs 2,729
Target price: Rs 2,775
Keep a stop at 2,700 and go long. Add to the position between 2,760 and 2,765. Book profits at 2,775.
Power Grid
Current price: Rs 210
Target price: Rs 214
Keep a stop at 208 and go long. Add to the position between 212 and 213. Book profits at 214.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 510
Target price: Rs 500
Keep a stop at 515 and go short. Add to the position between 502 and 504. Book profits at 500.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
