Today's picks: From Cipla to Bajaj Finserv, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday





Current: 10,512 (fut: 10,520), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,425. Stop-short positions at 10,610. Big moves could go till 10,650, 10,400. A long 10,400p (84), short 10,300p (60) could gain 15-20 if the index drops below 10,450.

Bank



Current: 25,388 (fut: 25,376)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,250. Stop-short positions at 25,500. Big moves could go till 25,750, 25,000. Trend may stay negative.





Current price: Rs 213

Target price: Rs 208

Keep a stop at Rs 216 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 209 and Rs 210. Book profits at Rs 208.





Current price: Rs 648

Target price: Rs 660

Keep a stop at Rs 642 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 655 and Rs 658. Book profits at Rs 660.





Current price: Rs 5,635

Target price: Rs 5,550

Keep a stop at Rs 5,685 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 5,560 and Rs 5,575. Book profits at Rs 5,550.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated