JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Derivatives strategies: Strong resistance at 10,700-10,800 for Nifty
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Cipla to Bajaj Finserv, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Petroleum, Cipla and Bajaj Finserv

Devangshu Datta 

IPOs

Nifty

Current: 10,512 (fut: 10,520), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,425. Stop-short positions at 10,610. Big moves could go till 10,650, 10,400. A long 10,400p (84), short 10,300p (60) could gain 15-20 if the index drops below 10,450.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,388 (fut: 25,376)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,250. Stop-short positions at 25,500. Big moves could go till 25,750, 25,000. Trend may stay negative.

Hindustan Petroleum

Current price: Rs 213

Target price: Rs 208

Keep a stop at Rs 216 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 209 and Rs 210. Book profits at Rs 208.

Cipla

Current price: Rs 648

Target price: Rs 660

Keep a stop at Rs 642 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 655 and Rs 658. Book profits at Rs 660.

Bajaj Finserv

Current price: Rs 5,635

Target price: Rs 5,550

Keep a stop at Rs 5,685 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 5,560 and Rs 5,575. Book profits at Rs 5,550.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, October 16 2018. 01:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements