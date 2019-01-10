Today's picks: From Cipla to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty



Current: 10,855 (fut: 10,873)



Target:Stop-long positions at 10,790. Stop-short positions at 10,955.

Big moves could go till 11,000, 10,750. A long 11,000c (85), short 11,100c (51) could gain 10 to 15 if the index moves till 10,975.

Bank Nifty



Current: 27,720 (futures: 27,750)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,575. Stop-short positions at 27,900.

Big moves could go till 28,100, 27,300. Trend is bullish but there’s big resistance between 27775 and 27850.

Cipla



Current price: Rs 510

Target price: Rs 520

Keep a stop at 505 and go long. Add to the position between 516 and 518.

Book profits at 520.

TCS



Current price: Rs 1887

Target price: Rs 1855

Keep a stop at 1,905 and go short.

Add to the position between 1860 and 1870.

Book profits at 1855.

Tata Steel



Current price: Rs 479

Target price: Rs 470

Keep a stop at 484 and go short.

Add to the position between 471 and 473.

Book profits at 470.