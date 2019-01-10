JUST IN
IL&FS pain still not over for IndusInd Bank, credit cost may rise 30-40 bps
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Cipla to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Thursday



Devangshu Datta 

IPOs

Nifty

Current: 10,855 (fut: 10,873)

Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,790. Stop-short positions at 10,955.

Big moves could go till 11,000, 10,750. A long 11,000c (85), short 11,100c (51) could gain 10 to 15 if the index moves till 10,975.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,720 (futures: 27,750)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,575. Stop-short positions at 27,900.

Big moves could go till 28,100, 27,300. Trend is bullish but there’s big resistance between 27775 and 27850.

Cipla

Current price: Rs 510
Target price: Rs 520
Keep a stop at 505 and go long. Add to the position between 516 and 518.

Book profits at 520.

TCS

Current price: Rs 1887
Target price: Rs 1855
Keep a stop at 1,905 and go short.

Add to the position between 1860 and 1870.

Book profits at 1855.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 479
Target price: Rs 470
Keep a stop at 484 and go short.

Add to the position between 471 and 473.

Book profits at 470.
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 01:37 IST

