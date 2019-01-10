Today's picks: From Cipla to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
-
Nifty
Current: 10,855 (fut: 10,873)
Stop-long positions at 10,790. Stop-short positions at 10,955.
Big moves could go till 11,000, 10,750. A long 11,000c (85), short 11,100c (51) could gain 10 to 15 if the index moves till 10,975.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,720 (futures: 27,750)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,575. Stop-short positions at 27,900.
Big moves could go till 28,100, 27,300. Trend is bullish but there’s big resistance between 27775 and 27850.
Cipla
Current price: Rs 510
Target price: Rs 520
Keep a stop at 505 and go long. Add to the position between 516 and 518.
Book profits at 520.
TCS
Current price: Rs 1887
Target price: Rs 1855
Keep a stop at 1,905 and go short.
Add to the position between 1860 and 1870.
Book profits at 1855.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 479
Target price: Rs 470
Keep a stop at 484 and go short.
Add to the position between 471 and 473.
Book profits at 470.
