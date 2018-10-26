Today's picks: From Coal India to Grasim, hot stocks to watch on Friday





Current: 10,124 (fut: 10,192), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,175. Stop-short positions at 10,275. Big moves could go till 10,350, 10,025. A short 10,300c (187), long 10,400c (139) could gain 10-15 if the position is not struck by Monday.

Bank



Current: 24,817 (fut: 25,007)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,800. Stop-short positions at 25,125. Big moves could go till 24,600, 25,300. Trend is still negative





Current price: Rs 689

Target price: Rs 675

Keep a stop at Rs 695 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 679 and Rs 682.

Book profits at Rs 675.





Current price: Rs 282

Target price: Rs 277

Keep a stop at Rs 285 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 278 and Rs 279.

Book profits at Rs 277.





Current price: Rs 785

Target price: Rs 772

Keep a stop at Rs 792 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 775 and Rs 778.

Book profits at Rs 772.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession,unless otherwise stated