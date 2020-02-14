Today's picks: From Coal India to Infosys, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 12,174 (fut: 12,163)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 12075. Stop short positions at 12225. Big moves could go till 12325, 12025. A long Feb 20 12000p (24), short 11900p (11) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 12100.
Bank Nifty
Current: 31,230 (fut: 31,202)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 31050. Stop short positions at 31350. Big moves could go till 31550, 30650. Trend has a negative bias.
Coal India
Current: Rs 178
Target: Rs 175
Keep a stop at 180 and go short. Add to the position between 175.5-176.5. Book profits at 175.
Tata Steel
Current: Rs 441
Target: Rs 433
Keep a stop at 445 and go short. Add to the position between 434-436. Book profits at 433.
Infosys
Current: Rs 792
Target: Rs 805
Keep a stop at 785 and go long. Add to the position between 800-802. Book profits at 805.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
