Today's picks: From Coal India to Maruti Suzuki, hot stocks to watch on Fri

Nifty

Current: 10,601 (futures: 10,619) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,540. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,725, 10,475. A long 10,500p (140), short 10,400p (107) may gain 10-15 if the index dips till 10,525.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,198 (futures: 26,288) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,125. Stop-short positions at 26,425. Big moves could go till 26,650, 25,900. Support at 26,100-26,150 is critical. Trend is negative.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 240

Target price: Rs 235

Keep a stop at Rs 243 and go short. Add to

the position between Rs 236 and Rs 237. Book profits at Rs 235.

Maruti Suzuki

Current price: Rs 7,210

Target price: Rs 7,075

Keep a stop at Rs 7,270 and go short. Add to

the position between Rs 7,100 and Rs 7,130.

Book profits at Rs 7,075.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated