Today's picks: From Coal India to Maruti Suzuki, hot stocks to watch on Fri

Nifty
Current: 10,601 (futures: 10,619) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,540. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,725, 10,475. A long 10,500p (140), short 10,400p (107) may gain 10-15 if the index dips till 10,525.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,198 (futures: 26,288) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,125. Stop-short positions at 26,425. Big moves could go till 26,650, 25,900. Support at 26,100-26,150 is critical. Trend is negative.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 240
Target price: Rs 235
Keep a stop at Rs 243 and go short. Add to
the position between Rs 236 and Rs 237. Book profits at Rs 235.
Maruti Suzuki
Current price: Rs 7,210
Target price: Rs 7,075
Keep a stop at Rs 7,270 and go short. Add to
the position between Rs 7,100 and Rs 7,130.
Book profits at Rs 7,075.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
