Today's picks: From HDFC to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty
Current: 10,888 (fut: 10,911) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,825. Stop-short positions at 11,000. Big moves could go till 11,050, 10,750. A long 10,800p (52) , short 107,00p (33) could gain 15-20 if the index drops below 10,825.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,015 (fut: 27,085)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,900. Stop-short positions at 27,200. Big moves could go till 27,450, 26,700. May be a correction in next two sessions though trend is bullish.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,960
Target price: Rs 2,000
Keep a stop at Rs 1,940 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,985 and Rs 1,995. Book profits at Rs 2,000.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 524
Target price: Rs 515
Keep a stop at Rs 530 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 516 and Rs 519.
Book profits at Rs 515.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 315
Target price: Rs 309
Keep a stop at Rs 318 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 310 and Rs 312. Book profits at Rs 309.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
